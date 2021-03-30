Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,039 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 109,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,458. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $67.16 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.