Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.