Castle Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $25,370.10 and approximately $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.00368180 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004818 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029120 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.84 or 0.05390466 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,491,946 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.