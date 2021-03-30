Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $9,123.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00242818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.93 or 0.00911332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,168,783 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

