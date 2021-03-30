3,205 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after buying an additional 1,283,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.36. The stock had a trading volume of 59,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average of $126.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

