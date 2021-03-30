WMS Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $86.64. 12,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

