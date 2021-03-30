WMS Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,540. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $269.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.