International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.00. 65,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,799,035. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

