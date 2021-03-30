WMS Partners LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 230,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,596,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.97. The stock had a trading volume of 208,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,440. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.