Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Makes New $63.57 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 924,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,567,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.05% of Morgan Stanley at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 822,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802,055. The company has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

