Peloton Wealth Strategists Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBMN remained flat at $$27.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

