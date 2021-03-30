NinePointTwo Capital Invests $424,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,083.71.

GOOGL stock traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,055.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,060.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,784.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.