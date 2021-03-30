Peloton Wealth Strategists Invests $218,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 81,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. 2,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $76.91.

