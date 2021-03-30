SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57,550 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.6% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.87. 12,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.50 and its 200-day moving average is $358.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

