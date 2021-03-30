AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Announces Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ABCL traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 39,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,817. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $71.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

