TENA Price Tops $0.13 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. TENA has a market capitalization of $386,316.19 and approximately $1,588.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENA has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One TENA token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,934.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00631842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00067676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

