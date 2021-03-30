Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146,233.21

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $146,233.21 and approximately $13.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,002.04 or 0.99945057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00110451 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001400 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

