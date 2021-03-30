Sands Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157,203 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170,531 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,078,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $469.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

