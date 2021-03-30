Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. 99,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,146. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

