20,135 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,937. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.