Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.