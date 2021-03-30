Wills Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

NKE traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.30. The stock had a trading volume of 230,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,094 shares of company stock valued at $40,466,963 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

