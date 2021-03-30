T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

TROW stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,341. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.36 and a 52 week high of $179.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

