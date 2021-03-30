SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Down 3.8%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.94. 63,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,980,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $51,018,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after purchasing an additional 816,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SSR Mining by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 781,570 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

