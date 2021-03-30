Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 7.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $45.74. 28,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,609,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.66 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 4,931.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 231,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.