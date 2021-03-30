Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 7.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $45.74. 28,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,609,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.66 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 4,931.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 231,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

