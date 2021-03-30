NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 60,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 858,574 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $22.69.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.72.
In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $802,885.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $13,956,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,014 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $42,523,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NMI by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $5,130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
