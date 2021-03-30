NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 60,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 858,574 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $22.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Get NMI alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $802,885.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $13,956,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,014 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $42,523,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NMI by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $5,130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.