Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,900 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the February 28th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 162.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

