Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Drops By 53.8%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTG traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $53.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

