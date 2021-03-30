Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.39

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.39 and last traded at C$41.09, with a volume of 158353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

