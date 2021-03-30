Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.84. 164,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,912. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

