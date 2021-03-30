Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Makes New $295,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. United Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Taal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 250.0% in the third quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 315.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.26. 324,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,892,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

