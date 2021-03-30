Trust Co of Kansas Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Trust Co of Kansas cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.78, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.24 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.69 and its 200 day moving average is $279.33.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $677,203.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,099.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

