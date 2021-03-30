LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nomura

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

LPL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 14,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,140. LG Display has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LG Display by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in LG Display by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LG Display by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LG Display by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 116,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

