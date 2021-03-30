Truegame Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded 41% higher against the dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $226,370.28 and $4,622.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,742.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.19 or 0.00635530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

