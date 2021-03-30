GAPS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $228.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $228.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,924.19 or 0.99812218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00033646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00111068 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001397 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.