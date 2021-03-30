Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 14,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 56,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,449. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

