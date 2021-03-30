CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,112.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 414,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 380,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 61.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,392. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

