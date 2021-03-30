CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 402,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $215,139,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

PLTR traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 935,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,754,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,240,956 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,314 over the last 90 days.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.