Peloton Wealth Strategists Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 303,710 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,539.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 285,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,469,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. 17,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,858. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $41.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

