Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $2.98 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.20% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

IBDM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

