Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Announce -$1.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.22). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.07) to ($4.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,645.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,370 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,156. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

