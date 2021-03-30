Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBFCY remained flat at $$14.40 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157. Jollibee Foods has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $17.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

JBFCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jollibee Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

