Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OGFGY remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

