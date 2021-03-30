Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
OGFGY remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.35.
Origin Energy Company Profile
