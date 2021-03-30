Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 65.5% in March

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the February 28th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 623,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,595. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

