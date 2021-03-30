Red Wave Investments LLC Buys Shares of 24,549 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,570,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $127.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $74.06 and a twelve month high of $131.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

