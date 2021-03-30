Short Interest in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Declines By 65.9%

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. 249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,571. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $136.94 million, a P/E ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.