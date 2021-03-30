Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce sales of $68.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.01 million and the lowest is $67.01 million. Navigator reported sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $307.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $313.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $319.08 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $326.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Navigator by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Navigator by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

