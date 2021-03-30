Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TriState Capital (TSC)

TriState Capital (NASDAQ: TSC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – TriState Capital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/12/2021 – TriState Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

3/9/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/13/2021 – TriState Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

2/2/2021 – TriState Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – TriState Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. 2,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $793.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get TriState Capital Holdings Inc alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TriState Capital by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.