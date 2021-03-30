Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 2.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,597,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.99. 9,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,097. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $558.62 and its 200 day moving average is $483.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.69.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

