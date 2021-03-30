Trustco Bank Corp N Y Acquires 1,100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.81. 34,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,170. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

